News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Farmers' protest: Haryana extends internet suspension till Feb 23

Farmers' protest: Haryana extends internet suspension till Feb 23

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
February 22, 2024 00:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Haryana government on Wednesday extended the ban on mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts till February 23 in the wake of the ongoing farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' agitation.

IMAGE: Farmers, who are marching towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, run for cover amidst tear gas fired by police to disperse them at Shambhu barrier, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India, February 21, 2024. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The government said in an order that mobile internet services would be banned in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' agitation to put pressure on the Centre for a law on minimum support price for crops among other demands.

Farmers leaders on Wednesday put the 'Delhi Chalo' march on hold for two days after a protester was killed and about 12 police personnel injured in clashes at Khanauri, one of the two protest sites on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Thousands of protesting farmers continue to camp at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border to press for their demands.

On Monday, the farmer leaders taking part in the agitation rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in favour of farmers.

Farmers from Punjab began their march to Delhi on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana. The protesters have stayed put at the two border points since then.

Meanwhile, in the order that extended the mobile internet ban further till Friday, additional chief secretary of Haryana TVSN Prasad said, "After assessment of the current prevailing law & order situation in the state, the conditions are still critical and tense in the district Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa."

"...There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in above-mentioned districts on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours," Prasad said.

The order has been issued under Section 5 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 and Rule 2 of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017.

According to the order, the suspension of mobile internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks (with the exception of voice calls) in the jurisdiction of the seven districts has been been extended till February 23.

The suspension has been extended several times before ie, on February 13, 15, 17, 19 and 20.

The order is extended to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the districts, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Farmers tear-gassed again as talks with ministers fail
Farmers tear-gassed again as talks with ministers fail
Avoid dilly-dallying, accept demands before...: Farmers
Avoid dilly-dallying, accept demands before...: Farmers
Farmers reject govt offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21
Farmers reject govt offer, to march to Delhi on Feb 21
Karnataka HC refuses to stay Byju's EGM on Feb 23
Karnataka HC refuses to stay Byju's EGM on Feb 23
Pro League: India go down to Netherlands in shootout
Pro League: India go down to Netherlands in shootout
Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!
Tendulkar plays roadside cricket in Uri!
Many Congmen from Kamal Nath's Chhindwara join BJP
Many Congmen from Kamal Nath's Chhindwara join BJP
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Union ministers hold 4th round of talks with farmers

Union ministers hold 4th round of talks with farmers

Punjab refutes Centre's charge over farmers' protest

Punjab refutes Centre's charge over farmers' protest

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances