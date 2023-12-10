News
Rediff.com  » News » Mayawati declares nephew as her political heir

Mayawati declares nephew as her political heir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 10, 2023 14:03 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday declared her nephew Akash Anand as her 'uttaradhikari (heir)', a party office-bearer said.

IMAGE: BSP chief Mayawati interacts with her nephew Akash Anand during a meeting, at party office in Lucknow on August 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Akash (Anand) has been declared the 'uttaradhikari (heir)' by Mayawati ji," Udayveer Singh, the BSP's Shahjahanpur district unit chief, told reporters.

 

"He (Anand) has been given the responsibility to strengthen the party organisation all over the country except Uttar Pradesh," Singh added.

The party's official statement, however, did not mention any such decision.

Singh said Mayawati announced the decision during a meeting in the district that was attended by party leaders from across the country.

Singh said, "She (Mayawati) said he (Anand) will be her heir after her."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
