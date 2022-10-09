News
Rediff.com  » News » It's time for bahujan samaj to become hukmran samaj: Mayawati

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 09, 2022 11:36 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday said that the bahujan samaj has got tired of demanding its constitutional and legal rights and now they have to join the campaign to become hukmran samaj (ruler society).

Mayawati made a series of tweets on the death anniversary of party founder Kanshiram and called on her followers to seek power.

 

"Bahujan Samaj has got tired of demanding its constitutional and legal rights in the 75 years after Independence. Now they will have to join the campaign to become hukmran samaj with full force," she tweeted.

"Any next election in UP can be your test, in which success can prove to be a new ray of hope," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

She went on to call "power" a "master key" which can open all doors of progress.

"That is why this campaign must continue at all costs. This is today's message and this work has to be done with determination," she said.

Mayawati paid her tributes to Kanshiram for making "Bahujan Samaj a political power" and a "ruling community" in UP.

"I pay respect and homage to founder of BAMCEF, DS4, and Bahujan Samaj Party Manyavar Shri Kanshi Ram ji, on his death anniversary. Heartfelt thanks to all his followers who are paying respect to him," she added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
