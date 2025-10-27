HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » May entrust probe into digital arrest cases to CBI: SC

May entrust probe into digital arrest cases to CBI: SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 27, 2025 13:00 IST

x

The Supreme Court on Monday said it was inclined to entrust to the CBI the probe into digital arrest cases after taking into consideration the magnitude and pan-India spread of such crimes, and sought details of FIRs registered in different states and union territories.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tumisu/Pixabay.com

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to all the states and UTs on digital arrest cases and posted the suo motu cases registered by it on a complaint of an elderly women defrauded by fraudsters on November 3.

The top court noted the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, that cyber crime and digital arrest cases are originating from off-shore locations like Myanmar and Thailand and directed the probe agency to come up with a plan to probe these cases.

 

"We will monitor the progress of the CBI investigation, issue whatever directions are necessary," it said.

The bench asked the CBI to respond whether it needs more resources, including cyber experts who are not in police force, to investigate digital arrest cases.

On October 17, taking note of rising incidents of online frauds in the country, especially digital arrests to dupe citizens by fabricating judicial orders, the top court sought responses of the Centre and the CBI, saying such offences strike at the "very foundation" of public trust in the system.

The top court took cognisance of a glaring case of digital arrest of a senior citizen couple in Haryana's Ambala on the basis of forged orders of the court and probe agencies by fraudsters to extort Rs 1.05 crore.

The bench said it was no ordinary crime where it could have asked the police to expedite the probe and take the case to its logical conclusion but a matter where coordinated efforts between the central and state police forces are required to unearth the full extent of the criminal enterprise.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance: BJP leader
Everyone's WhatsApp groups are under surveillance: BJP leader
EC to begin pan-India SIR next week in '10-15 states'
EC to begin pan-India SIR next week in '10-15 states'
EC to launch phased voter list revision, may start with poll-bound states
EC to launch phased voter list revision, may start with poll-bound states
'Vote theft': Karnataka SIT zeroes in on 6 suspects
'Vote theft': Karnataka SIT zeroes in on 6 suspects
'India shown in bad light': SC slams states on stray dogs
'India shown in bad light': SC slams states on stray dogs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Best-Selling Cars In India In September 2025

webstory image 2

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

webstory image 3

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

VIDEOS

Last rites of veteran actor Satish Shah performed at Pawan Hans4:23

Last rites of veteran actor Satish Shah performed at...

Huma Qureshi spotted at Mumbai airport0:20

Huma Qureshi spotted at Mumbai airport

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Attend Adman Piyush Pandey's Last Rites0:46

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Attend Adman Piyush Pandey's...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO