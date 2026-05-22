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Mathura Wedding Violence: Police Book Over 300 After Dalit Procession Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 16:11 IST

Following violent clashes during a Dalit wedding procession in Mathura, police have booked over 300 individuals as investigations continue into the caste-related incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Over 300 individuals booked after violent clashes during a Dalit wedding procession in Mathura.
  • The clash erupted in Narhauli village when the wedding procession entered an upper-caste locality.
  • Allegations include stone-pelting at the procession and caste-based derogatory remarks.
  • Police are scrutinising video footage and CCTV recordings to identify those involved in the violence.
  • Additional police force deployed, and authorities appeal for peace between communities in Mathura.

Police booked over 300 individuals, including 41 named accused from both sides, in connection with the violent clashes that erupted during a Dalit wedding procession here on May 20, officials said on Friday.

Police separately filed a case over an alleged attack on policemen, naming 15 people and booking 50 unidentified persons.

 

The incident took place in Narhauli village under the Highway police station area when a wedding procession from Bharna Kalan village in the Govardhan area arrived for the marriage of Lakshmi and Poonam, daughters of Bhagwan Das, to Ashok and Kuldeep, sons of Nemichand.

According to allegations, stones were hurled at the procession when it entered an upper-caste locality during the wedding ceremony, triggering clashes.

Caste-Based Allegations Fuel Mathura Wedding Clash

However, the other side claimed the dispute escalated after some members of the procession allegedly played songs containing caste-based derogatory remarks and used objectionable language.

They alleged that when residents objected, members of the procession assaulted them and entered houses to vandalise property.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the crime branch is probing the incident.

Police Investigation and Community Response

Highway Police Station SHO Shailendra Singh said Radha, daughter-in-law of the injured elderly woman Shanti alias Santoshi Devi, lodged a complaint naming 17 people from the Dalit community and 250 unidentified people.

Those named include the bride's brothers, police said.

In another complaint, the bride's brother Dilip named 24 people, besides 20 unidentified people.

Police said additional force from several police stations has been deployed as a precautionary measure.

Authorities appealed to members of both communities to maintain peace.

Efforts to Identify Perpetrators and Maintain Peace

Officials said the injured elderly woman's condition has improved, and she is likely to be discharged from the hospital by Friday evening.

Police said video footage and CCTV recordings are being scrutinised to identify those involved in the violence, and further action will be taken accordingly.

CCTV footage and video clips circulating on social media are being examined to identify every person involved in the violence, he said. The SHO said the three cases registered in connection with the incident are likely to be investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), though official confirmation is awaited.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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