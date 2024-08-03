News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Massive security upgrade planned at Israeli embassy after alert

Massive security upgrade planned at Israeli embassy after alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 03, 2024 13:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Delhi Police has reviewed the security of Israeli Embassy and Chabad House following alerts from the intelligence agencies in the wake of the killing of a Hamas leader in Tehran.

IMAGE: NSG, dog squad and bomb squad officials carry out an investigation outside the Israel embassy, in New Delhi, December 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

On July 31, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed in an airstrike that hit a residence Haniyeh uses in Tehran.

According to sources, senior officers of the force have held a meeting to plan a massive security net around the two Israeli buildings in the national capital.

 

A senior officer said that a multi-layered security has already been put in place with several CCTV cameras installed around both the structures.

More personnel may be deployed, if required, the officer said.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police had to issue a clarification after an 'explosions' hoax in a post on X.

Police said it was a fake alert. The post was also deleted later.

In the past three years, two low intensity blasts have taken place near Israeli Embassy in the national capital. No one was injured in the both attacks.

Security around the Israel embassy was upped after a war between Israel and Hamas broke out last year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays For Hamas Leader
Ayatollah Khamenei Prays For Hamas Leader
'Palestinians want the same freedom Gandhi fought for'
'Palestinians want the same freedom Gandhi fought for'
'Poor Palestinians are too tired to fight'
'Poor Palestinians are too tired to fight'
Olympics: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m final
Olympics: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m final
Olympics: IBA to award prize money to Italy's Carini
Olympics: IBA to award prize money to Italy's Carini
Wayanad rescue ops enter 5th day, death toll at 308
Wayanad rescue ops enter 5th day, death toll at 308
Paris Olympics: Indian sailors Nethra, Vishnu struggle
Paris Olympics: Indian sailors Nethra, Vishnu struggle

More like this

'Hamas is not stupid'

'Hamas is not stupid'

'Hamas would have not existed if...'

'Hamas would have not existed if...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances