News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ayatollah Khamenei Prays For Hamas Leader

Ayatollah Khamenei Prays For Hamas Leader

By REDIFF NEWS
August 02, 2024 10:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader, led the prayers at assassinated Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's funeral in Tehran, on August 1, 2024, a rare honour for someone who is not Iranian.

On Wednesday, July 31, 2024, Ayatollah Khamenei ordered an Iranian attack on Israel at a meeting of Iran's supreme leadership council convened after he was woken up in the middle of the night to be informed about Haniyeh's assassination.

The killing is a major embarrassment to Iran since Haniyeh was in Tehran as a State guest to attend the inauguration of Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

What was even more embarrassing is that the Hamas leader was killed in a guesthouse located in an Iranian Revolutionary Guards compound and that a bomb had been placed in the room where he usually stayed days or weeks earlier, according to the New York Times.

Israel has not claimed credit for the assassination -- Jerusalem usually stays mum about its campaigns of murder and disruption in the Islamic republic.

Haniyeh will be buried in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

 

 

IMAGE: Mourners carry the coffin of assassinated Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral in Tehran, August 1, 2024, here and below. Photograph: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/Reuters

 

Photograph: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei leads the prayers at Haniyeh's funeral. Photograph: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Iranians hold posters of Ismail Haniyeh during his funeral procession. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Iranians gather for the funeral procession in Tehran, here and below. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters

 

Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters

 

Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters

 

Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters

 

Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters

 

Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Iraqi women attend absentee funeral prayers for Ismail Haniyeh in Baghdad, Iraq, July 31, 2024. Photograph: Ahmed Saad/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Iraqis attend absentee funeral prayers for Ismail Haniyeh in Baghdad, July 31, 2024. Photograph: Ahmed Saad/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
'Netanyahu cannot eradicate Hamas'
'Netanyahu cannot eradicate Hamas'
'Poor Palestinians are too tired to fight'
'Poor Palestinians are too tired to fight'
'Hamas would have not existed if...'
'Hamas would have not existed if...'
Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?
Law Students, Want To Intern At ILDR?
Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics
Simone Biles, GOAT Of Gymnastics
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Review
How Nikita Celebrates The Monsoon
How Nikita Celebrates The Monsoon

More like this

'Palestinians want the same freedom Gandhi fought for'

'Palestinians want the same freedom Gandhi fought for'

'Hamas is not stupid'

'Hamas is not stupid'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances