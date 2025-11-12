HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Massive Search Operations In Srinagar

By UMAR GANIE
November 12, 2025 05:58 IST

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Operation Group conducted search operations in Srinagar.

The operation was carried out following inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area, while security forces were on high alert after the massive car blast in Delhi that killed 13 people.

The police also detained Ghulam Nabi Bhat, father of Dr Umar Nabi who is suspected to be involved in the car bomb blast in Delhi at his residence in Pulwama.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside a house during the search operations, here and below. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

 

 

IMAGE: Security personnel on the move during the search operation, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: Police personnel check a two-wheeler.

 

IMAGE: Police personnel carry out a search in a house.

 

IMAGE: Police detain Ghulam Nabi Bhat.

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

UMAR GANIE
