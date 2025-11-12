Massive Search Operations In Srinagar

On Tuesday, November 11, 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Operation Group conducted search operations in Srinagar.

The operation was carried out following inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area, while security forces were on high alert after the massive car blast in Delhi that killed 13 people.

The police also detained Ghulam Nabi Bhat, father of Dr Umar Nabi who is suspected to be involved in the car bomb blast in Delhi at his residence in Pulwama.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard outside a house during the search operations, here and below. Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff

IMAGE: Security personnel on the move during the search operation, here and below.

IMAGE: Police personnel check a two-wheeler.

IMAGE: Police personnel carry out a search in a house.

IMAGE: Police detain Ghulam Nabi Bhat.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff