Masjid committee moves SC against court nod for ASI's Gyanvapi survey

Muslim body Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad high court order permitting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey at the Gyanvapi mosque.

IMAGE: A view of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi mosque, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Hours after the high court judgment, advocate Nizam Pasha mentioned the matter before Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who was heading a five-judge Constitution bench hearing arguments on challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 and was rising for the day, seeking an urgent hearing.

"The Allahabad high court has passed an order today. We have filed an SLP against the order. I have sent an email (seeking urgent hearing). Let them not proceed with the survey... ," Pasha said.

"I will look at the email right away," the CJI responded.

One of the parties from the Hindu side has also filed a caveat in the apex court saying no orders be passed without hearing them in the matter.

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the ASI to conduct the survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

It said the district court order is just and proper, and no interference from HC is warranted.

The Varanasi district court had on July 21 directed the ASI to conduct a "detailed scientific survey" -- including excavations, wherever necessary -- to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple is built upon a temple.