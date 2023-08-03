News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Allahabad HC allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Allahabad HC allows ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 03, 2023 10:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Allahabad high court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the Gyanvapi committee challenging a district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the mosque was built upon a temple.

IMAGE: Gyanvapi Mosque complex, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Varanasi district court order was issued on July 21 and was challenged by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee.

Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar had reserved its order on the committee's petition on July 27 after hearing the counsels for both parties.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
'Aurangzeb ordered protection of Varanasi temples too'
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
Is It Time To Become A Hindu Rashtra?
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
What is Places of Worship Act and what does it say
This is how cheetahs could survive in Kuno
This is how cheetahs could survive in Kuno
'Why would he take his life!'
'Why would he take his life!'
Archery Worlds: India women shock champions Colombia
Archery Worlds: India women shock champions Colombia
Modi Set To Push NPR Again?
Modi Set To Push NPR Again?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Adityanath wants Muslims to give up claim on Gyanvapi

Adityanath wants Muslims to give up claim on Gyanvapi

Gyanvapi: Pleas in HC for protection of Hindu symbols

Gyanvapi: Pleas in HC for protection of Hindu symbols

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances