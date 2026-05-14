Water Tankers Supply 119 Marathwada Villages Amidst Heatwave

As the summer heat intensifies, over 100 villages in Marathwada are facing a severe water crisis, forcing them to rely on water tankers for their daily supply.

Key Points Over 100 villages in Marathwada are now dependent on water tankers due to severe summer water shortages.

194 water tankers are currently supplying water to 119 villages and 55 settlements in six Marathwada districts.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has the highest number of villages dependent on water tankers.

Water storage in Marathwada's irrigation projects is higher this year compared to last year, despite the crisis.

The number of villages dependent on tankers for water supply crossed 100 in just 10 days in six districts of Marathwada amid peak summer, an official said on Thursday.

Water Tanker Deployment in Marathwada

Currently 194 tankers are supplying water to 119 villages and 55 settlements in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Latur districts, a report from the divisional commissionerate said. Where no tankers have been deployed in Beed and Dharashiv, the administration has acquired local wells for supplying water, it added.

District-Wise Breakdown of Water Tanker Usage

"Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has the highest numbers of tankers, at 128 vehicles for 86 villages and 19 settlements. It is followed by Jalna with 49, Nanded eight Parbhani five, Hingoli and Latur two each," the report said.

Comparison to Previous Year's Water Supply

"Earlier, tankers were running in 92 villages and 35 settlements in four districts. In the same period last year (May 6, 2025), 435 tankers were deployed across Marathwada ferrying water to 278 villages and 99 settlements," the official said.

Well Acquisition for Water Supply

Till May 6, the administration acquired 268 wells, but the number of acquired wells have gone up by almost 200, reaching 461 on May 15, the report added.

Water Storage in Irrigation Projects

"The water storage in the small, medium and large projects in Marathwada is more this year as compared to the storage on the same day last year. In 758 small irrigation projects of the region the current storage is 26 per cent which was 16 percent on May 15 last year," he said.

The eleven large projects in the region have 47.47 percent of storage currently which was 38 per cent last year, the report from Divisional the Commissioner stated.