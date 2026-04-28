Marathi now must for Maha auto, taxi drivers; special drive from May 1

Maharashtra is implementing a new rule making Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, with a special verification drive to help drivers comply and learn the language.

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Key Points Special verification drive from May 1 to August 15 to ensure compliance with the Marathi language rule.

No punitive action during the verification drive, providing drivers time to learn Marathi.

Training facilities and materials will be available at RTO offices to support drivers learning Marathi.

State government to issue certificates to drivers completing Marathi training, required for licence renewal.

Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday announced a special verification drive from May 1 to August 15 for effective implementation of the decision to make Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in the state, during which no punitive action will be taken against them.

Through this move, the government has effectively given time to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to comply before stricter measures are initiated against them once this three-and-a-half-month-long drive concludes.

Maharashtra's Marathi Language Initiative For Transport

Addressing a press conference, the transport minister said the drive will be carried out across all 59 Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state under the supervision of a committee headed by Additional Transport Commissioner Ravindra Gaikwad.

"Under the drive, licences of the drivers will not be cancelled solely for not knowing Marathi, but strict action will be taken against the violators and those engaged in illegal transportation," he said.

Action will be taken only as per existing legal provisions, he said.

"If one wants to do business in Maharashtra, knowing Marathi is essential," the minister said, adding that representatives of auto and taxi unions have expressed full support to the decision.

Support and Training for Drivers

Citing a recent special drive in Mira-Bhayandar (in Thane district), Sarnaik said an inspection of 3,443 auto-rickshaws was conducted, during which 565 drivers failed to demonstrate the knowledge of Marathi.

"But these drivers have shown willingness to learn the language," he said.

The committee headed by Gaikwad will monitor the campaign on a daily and weekly basis, and issue directions to RTOs based on inspection reports, he added.

Facilities will be provided at RTO offices for drivers willing to learn Marathi, with training support from Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. Booklets and e-material will also be made available, according to Sarnaik.

Drivers who complete the training will be issued certificates by the state government, which will be required at the time of licence renewal, the minister said.

Enforcement and Future Policy

"Giving an opportunity to those willing to learn Marathi is part of the state's tradition, but there will be no compromise with those violating rules," Sarnaik warned.

A comprehensive report on the 100-day drive will be submitted on August 16, based on which further policy decisions will be taken, he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said the rule should be implemented from May 1 and an extension of six months may be given (to drivers to learn Marathi).

"Those who do not know Marathi must learn the language. It is very simple and organic. If the government is stepping back on the issue of Marathi, then the minister (Sarnaik) who initiated the move must resign and fight for the language," Raut said.

On Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam seeking deferment of implementation of the decision by six to eight months, Raut said his demand shows vote bank politics.

"What is the problem if Marathi is seeking the same treatment what other state languages get?" he asked.