News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Maratha activist calls off fast as 'community wants him alive'

Maratha activist calls off fast as 'community wants him alive'

Source: PTI
July 24, 2024 12:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange on Wednesday suspended his indefinite fast, which he began five days ago over the quota issue, stating that his community members say they want him alive to fight for the cause.

IMAGE: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Photograph: ANI Photo

He announced the decision while addressing media-persons at his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

Jarange had launched his latest fast on July 20 in support of his demands, including implementation of the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as sage soyare (blood relatives) of Maratha community members and granting reservation to the latter under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

 

The activist, who had been refusing intravenous fluids, agreed to receive them from Tuesday night.

Talking to reporters this morning, he said, "My community says they want me alive. There is tremendous pressure from the community. If I die, it would cause a division within the community. Therefore, I have decided to suspend my fast."

Jarange criticised BJP MLC Pravin Darekar and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, alleging that they were opposed to reservation for the Maratha community.

This opposition could lead to the Maratha community going away from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said while hinting at potential electoral consequences in the upcoming assembly elections.

He also appealed to the Maratha community members to defeat the BJP.

Jarange accused deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, of trying to implicate him in a false case.

This allegation comes in the wake of a Pune court issuing a fresh non-bailable warrant in a 2013 cheating case. Dhananjay Ghorpade, the producer-director of Marathi play Shambhuraje (based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj) has alleged that Jarange and his associates failed to pay Rs 13.21 lakh after organising six shows of the play in Jalna.

Jarange said he was ready to go to jail for presenting before people the life of Sambhaji Maharaj.

"I am ready to die for the Maratha community...," he said.

He accused Fadnavis of playing low level politics to bring his party in power by using government machinery against opponents.

He criticised the state government over its "discriminatory funding practices", and claimed that substantial funds were given to veteran social worker Appasaheb Dharamadhikari while financial help to the Maratha youth was denied.

Jarange announced that meetings of the Maratha community will be held across various districts between August 7 to 13. After that, a critical meeting will be held on August 29 to decide the future course of action.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Marathas assaulted for not voting BJP, claims Jarange
Marathas assaulted for not voting BJP, claims Jarange
Maratha Quota Stir: Eknath Shinde's Masterstroke?
Maratha Quota Stir: Eknath Shinde's Masterstroke?
Maratha quota must be under OBC category: Jarange
Maratha quota must be under OBC category: Jarange
Mamta Will Leave You Spellbound
Mamta Will Leave You Spellbound
Recipe: Kashmiri Doon Ki Chutney
Recipe: Kashmiri Doon Ki Chutney
18 killed in plane crash at Kathmandu airport
18 killed in plane crash at Kathmandu airport
Right to be forgotten has 'serious ramifications': SC
Right to be forgotten has 'serious ramifications': SC

More like this

Govt creating rift between Marathas, OBCs: Jarange

Govt creating rift between Marathas, OBCs: Jarange

Maratha Quota Bill Passed: Why's Jarange On Fast?

Maratha Quota Bill Passed: Why's Jarange On Fast?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances