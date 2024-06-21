Govt creating tension between Marathas, OBCs: Jarange

Activist Manoj Jarange on Friday accused the Maharashtra government of trying to create tension between the Maratha and Other Backward Class communities, vowing that he won't 'let it happen.'

IMAGE: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil during his hunger strike demanding the implementation of the 'Sage Soyare' ordinance, in Jalna, Maharashtra, February 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 41-year-old activist was speaking to the Marathi news channel ABP Maza after his discharge from a hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

He said there are 8-9 people in the government who have "hatred" for the Maratha community and their names will reach the public domain at the “right” time.

The government is thrusting new leaders to the fore and moving others aside to create a rift between the Maratha and OBC communities, he said, stressing that those protesting over their demand for non-dilution of the OBC quota are not at fault.

OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmre have been fasting in the Jalna district since June 13 demanding that the government scrap the draft notification that recognises Kunbis as “sage soyare” (blood relatives) of Maratha community members. The agrarian Kunbi community enjoys OBC status in the state.

Jarange wants the implementation of the draft notification and Kunbi certificates for all Marathas, making them eligible for quota in government jobs and education.

“The Maratha community will not allow tension to simmer among communities in villages,” said Jarange.

With few months to go for the assembly elections in Maharashtra, the Maratha community will “sink (politically)” those trying to create bad blood between the two social groups, he warned.

Jarange had on Thursday alleged that the state government's stand that the inclusion of sage soyare term in the Maratha reservation notification will not stand legal scrutiny indicated that it was against such a provision.

Earlier, minister Girish Mahajan had said that Jarange was demanding reservation for sage soyare of Marathas who possess the Kunbi caste certificate, but it won't stand if challenged in the court.

“They (government) are not being truthful. They only brought the Constitution and law experts (for reservation) and now say it won't stand,” said Jarange on Friday.

Jarange said they are carrying out a survey in six phases and depending on its outcome they will decide whether to field candidates in the upcoming state polls. Assembly elections are due in Maharashtra in October.

He also said Maratha leaders from all political parties should attend rallies held by the community in their respective districts. “If they don't show up, the Maratha community will ‘fell' them (in elections),” he added.

Hitting back, Hake, who is on a hunger strike since the past nine days seeking a written promise that OBC quota will not be diluted to accommodate the Maratha community, accused Jarange of double speak.

"He terms OBCs as brothers but then opposes us. He should stop targeting OBC leaders. I am ready to answer every question of the Maratha community logically," Hake told reporters.

He brushed aside the Maratha quota activist's warning that he would take part in the assembly polls, claiming "Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi were defeated, so who is Jarange".

Asserting that someone is trying to spread poison among the 12 crore people of Maharashtra, Hake said the Maratha community must follow the policy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was based on peace, brotherhood and taking everyone along.

"Who had urged people to defeat OBC leaders in such a way that the next five generations will keep away from polls," Hake asked in a swipe at Jarange.

"Now, Jarange is saying Dalits and Muslims must be taken along. They want Muslim-Dalit votes but don't want leaders like Imtiaz Jaleel, Prakash Ambedkar, Anandraj Ambedkar to win. If OBCs and VJNT unite, then Jarange will forget what politics is," Hake claimed.