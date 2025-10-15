What forced top Maoist leader Bhupathi to lay down arms

A month of tense, back-channel negotiations led to the surrender of Mallojula Venugopal Rao alias 'Bhupathi,' a shadowy figure and key strategist who, as a founding member of the banned People's War Group, helped spread the Maoist movement across the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border for decades.

IMAGE: Superintendent of police Ratna Singh along with additional superintendent of police (operation) Aundhi DRG team destroys a Maoist memorial on the road leading to Gadchiroli during an area domination in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra, February 29, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

With a massive Rs 6 crore bounty on his head, his life was defined by the armed struggle till two days ago, when the 69-year-old Central Committee and Politburo member—along with 60 fellow cadres—stepped out of the jungle and into the quiet custody of the Gadchiroli Police.

The story is not one of a fierce gun battle, but of a man quietly losing faith and the careful, human efforts to guide him back, says a senior police official who was in the know of the developments.

The official said the initial sign came last month when Bhupathi, sensing the Left Wing Extremism movement was "on its last legs," began circulating pamphlets and press notes expressing his desire to surrender.

With his wife Tarakka having surrendered already earlier this year, the officials said that there were enough indications of change of Bhupathi's heart and ideology after having grown disillusioned as well as a feeling that the armed struggle had ultimately failed.

This put him at odds with the remaining top Naxal leadership, creating an internal conflict that spurred his decision, the official said.

"When he expressed his intent, we knew this was a critical, delicate moment," the police official said, adding "we immediately activated our intelligence network, not to hunt him, but to open a door."

The negotiations began not in a formal meeting room, but through trusted sources deep within the Bhamragad region, the official said while admitting it was a painstaking process of building trust, confirming intent, and ensuring safety for a man who had lived his entire life outside the law.

"Speculation about his surrender was rife" within LWE circles, the official said.

About ten days ago, a small sign of his commitment emerged when Bhupathi met with villagers in the Phodewada area, publicly sharing his thoughts about finally leaving the path of violence behind.

It was a crucial symbol that he may step away from the dogma he had preached for forty years, the official said.

The negotiations ended in the early hours of October 13, when a source of the police, who was in constant touch with the leader, delivered the final message that Bhupathi and his large group were ready to surrender that evening outside Hodari village in Bhamragad taluka.

The strategy was constantly monitored and carefully carried out to avoid any confrontation and Inspector General of Anti-Naxal Operations Sandeep Patil, Police Superintendent Nilotpal Gadchiroli, and other top officers oversaw the events, ensuring only a peaceful takeover.

"Through the source, the place of surrender was decided," the official said and added that "it was not a raid. It was an arranged meeting. The entire group was taken into safe custody."

That night, one of India's most wanted man, along with 60 others—a group that included 10 Divisional Committee Members and 54 recovered weapons—was quietly transported in six civil vehicles to Gadchiroli.

It was the quiet end to a decades-long violent journey, negotiated on the hope of a fresh start.