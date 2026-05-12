Woman Maoist Leader Arrested In Kolkata, Another Surrenders

A key woman Maoist leader, wanted in multiple cases, has been arrested in Kolkata, while another Maoist surrendered, signalling potential shifts in the insurgency landscape.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A woman Maoist leader with a Rs 15 lakh bounty was arrested in Kolkata.

The arrested Maoist leader is wanted in 23 cases in Jharkhand.

Another Maoist leader surrendered to Kolkata police, citing changes in Maoist ideology.

The surrendered Maoist leader urged active Maoists to abandon violence and join the mainstream.

Rehabilitation process has begun for the surrendered Maoist leader according to government policy.

A woman Maoist leader carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh was arrested in Kolkata on Tuesday, while another red rebel surrendered before the police here, a senior officer said.

Maoist Leader's Arrest and Jharkhand Connection

The woman, a resident of Chakdah in Nadia district, is wanted in 23 cases in neighbouring Jharkhand, he said.

She was involved in Maoist activities between Jharkhand and West Bengal, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Kolkata Police carried out an operation and arrested her from the North Kashipur area. She was taken into custody for interrogation, he said.

"There are 23 cases registered against her in Jharkhand. If required, the Jharkhand Police will come and interrogate her," Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand told reporters here.

Maoist Leader Surrenders, Cites Ideological Shift

Meanwhile, another Maoist leader surrendered before the police on Tuesday, deciding to return to the mainstream after years of involvement in armed insurgency, officials said.

A resident of Jangipara in Hooghly district, he was earlier arrested in 2007. After securing bail, he allegedly resumed Maoist activities in the Saranda forest region of Jharkhand.

Speaking after his surrender, he said the ideology and functioning of the Maoist organisation had undergone major changes over the years.

"The society has changed a lot and taking everything into consideration, I decided to return to the mainstream," he said.

Appeal to Active Maoists and Rehabilitation Efforts

He also appealed to Maoists still active in forest areas to shun violence and work for people by joining the mainstream.

The process for rehabilitation has already begun in accordance with the government's policy for surrendered Maoists, another officer added.