Rediff.com  » News » 14 students, 2 teachers die as picnic boat overturns in Gujarat

14 students, 2 teachers die as picnic boat overturns in Gujarat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: January 18, 2024 21:26 IST
A school picnic turned tragic as 16 persons --14 students and two teachers -- died after a boat overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday, police officials said.

IMAGE: Rescued students being rushed to SSG Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat, January 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Those on board the ill-fated boat were on a picnic when the tragedy occurred at Harni lake in the afternoon, the officials added.

 

"Sixteen persons, comprising 14 students and two teachers, died in the boat capsizing incident. One student who was rescued has been admitted in SSG Hospital," a Harni police station official said.

National Disaster Response Force officials said four persons were still missing and the search and rescue operation at the site was continuing.

Earlier, officials had said there were 27 persons on board, comprising 23 students and four teachers.

In a message on social media platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Distressed by the loss of lives to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon.

"The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the PM further said.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel arrived at the site in the evening and was monitoring the rescue operation being carried out by personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and other agencies, including the local fire brigade.

Vadodara Chief Fire Officer Parth Brahmbhatt had earlier said some were brought to safety by local residents before agencies arrived at the site.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
