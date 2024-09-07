News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Five killed, 24 hurt in Lucknow building collapse; many feared trapped

Five killed, 24 hurt in Lucknow building collapse; many feared trapped

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 07, 2024 21:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Five people were killed and 24 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on Saturday evening, officials said.

IMAGE: NDRF and Police personnel conduct a rescue operation after a building collapsed at Transport Nagar, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, September 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per information provided by the office of the UP relief commissioner, the injured have been rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital in the state capital.

 

Five people have been killed in the incident and 24 have been injured. Rescue operation is underway, they said. Three of the deceased have been identified as one Pankaj Tiwari (40), Dheeraj Gupta (48) and Arun Sonkar (28).

The identities of two of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm.

The building was being used as a godown, officials said.

The building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.

Some construction work was being done in the three-storey building. It was constructed around four years ago, the police said.

Senior police and administrative officials are on the spot to oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

Defence Minister and MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh spoke to the district magistrate regarding the incident and took an update about the relief work and treatment of the injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts closely.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
7 killed as six-storey building collapses in Surat
7 killed as six-storey building collapses in Surat
3 killed in Navi Mumbai building collapse; 2 rescued
3 killed in Navi Mumbai building collapse; 2 rescued
19 dead as building collapses in Mumbai's Kurla
19 dead as building collapses in Mumbai's Kurla
Williamson reveals his favourite among cricket's elite
Williamson reveals his favourite among cricket's elite
Raveendran on why Byju's auditor BDO resigned
Raveendran on why Byju's auditor BDO resigned
After 25 years, Pak army admits role in Kargil War
After 25 years, Pak army admits role in Kargil War
PIX: England tighten grip on 3rd Test as SL stumble
PIX: England tighten grip on 3rd Test as SL stumble

More like this

9 dead as under-construction bldg collapses in Kolkata

9 dead as under-construction bldg collapses in Kolkata

SP leader's wife, mother killed in UP bldg collapse

SP leader's wife, mother killed in UP bldg collapse

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances