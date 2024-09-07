Five killed, 24 hurt in Lucknow building collapse; many feared trapped

Five people were killed and 24 others were injured when a three-storey building collapsed in the Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on Saturday evening, officials said.

IMAGE: NDRF and Police personnel conduct a rescue operation after a building collapsed at Transport Nagar, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, September 7, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

As per information provided by the office of the UP relief commissioner, the injured have been rushed to Lok Bandhu Hospital in the state capital.

Five people have been killed in the incident and 24 have been injured. Rescue operation is underway, they said. Three of the deceased have been identified as one Pankaj Tiwari (40), Dheeraj Gupta (48) and Arun Sonkar (28).

The identities of two of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The incident occurred at around 5 pm.

The building was being used as a godown, officials said.

The building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor.

Some construction work was being done in the three-storey building. It was constructed around four years ago, the police said.

Senior police and administrative officials are on the spot to oversee the ongoing rescue operations.

"Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force have been deployed to the scene and are working to extricate the trapped individuals," said relief commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.

Defence Minister and MP from Lucknow Rajnath Singh spoke to the district magistrate regarding the incident and took an update about the relief work and treatment of the injured.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the situation and is monitoring the rescue efforts closely.