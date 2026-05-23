Why Did Kejriwal, Mann Meet Jailed Minister Sanjeev Arora?

Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann visited jailed AAP minister Sanjeev Arora, who is facing money laundering allegations, raising questions about the party's stance on corruption.

Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

Key Points Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal met jailed AAP minister Sanjeev Arora, who is in judicial custody.

Sanjeev Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged Rs 100 crore money-laundering case.

The ED alleges Arora's company engaged in illicit transactions, using shell entities to generate fake invoices.

AAP has accused the Centre of misusing central agencies following the ED action against Arora.

Arora's portfolios have been re-allotted, but he remains a minister in the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal met jailed state minister Sanjeev Arora in Gurugram on Saturday. Arora is in judicial custody in Bhondsi jail in Gurugram in an alleged Rs 100-crore money-laundering case.

A Gurugram court sent him to judicial custody for two weeks on May 19, following the completion of his two-day extended remand.

Mann and Kejriwal reached the Bhondsi jail at around 2 pm to meet Arora, and the meeting lasted for about 20 minutes, party sources said.

Police made heavy security arrangements following Mann and Kejriwal's visit.

Arrest and Allegations Against Sanjeev Arora

The 62-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader Arora was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 9 from his official residence in Chandigarh after raids related to an alleged Rs 100 crore GST fraud-linked money-laundering case.

The ED alleged its case is against Gurugram-based company Hampton Sky Realty Ltd (HSRL), linked entities and Arora, who was the "beneficial owner and controller" of the company, along with his family members.

The ED told the court that during the 2023-24 financial year, the company sold mobile phones worth Rs 157.12 crore to several local and overseas entities, and Arora, as the CMD, was responsible for the company's business conduct, which involved alleged illicit transactions.

It alleged that the company, in connivance with its directors, employees and linked persons, used "a network of shell entities" to generate "fake" purchase invoices and to show "bogus" sales and exports.

Company Denies Wrongdoing

The company, however, has denied any wrongdoing.

It is alleged that Arora purchased property worth crores of rupees in Gurugram, involving suspicious transactions.

The ED claimed that the raids yielded crucial documents related to financial transactions and suspicious investments. He is accused of routing money through shell companies and purchasing benami properties.

AAP's Reaction and Arora's Status

Following the ED action against Arora, the AAP had slammed the Centre, accusing it of misusing central agencies to scare party leaders into joining the BJP.

While Arora's portfolios have been re-allotted to three other ministers, he continues to be a minister in the Bhagwant Mann Cabinet.

Arora's next hearing is on June 1.