Manish Tewari, Digvijay Singh in Cong chief post race?

With Congress preparing to elect the successor of party chief Sonia Gandhi, former union minister Manish Tewari is the latest among the list of contenders speculated to be in the fray.

The Congress on Thursday issued an official notification announcing the schedule for the election to the post of party president.

The elections are slated to be held on October 17 at all Pradesh Congress Committees with results being announced on October 19, immediately after the counting of votes.

Sources close to the Sri Anandpur Sahib MP said that he is considering throwing his hat in the ring after Sonia Gandhi made it clear that anybody can run in the poll.

Tewari's consideration to contest comes amid the reports of several party top leaders being in the fray.

Tewari is part of the G-23, a group of dissenters who had written to Sonia Gandhi seeking reforms in the party.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Shashi Tharoor are other two probable for the top post race.

On September 19, Tharoor met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in the national capital where he expressed his wish to contest the polls to "make internal democracy" in the party stronger.

Gandhi giving her nod to the Thiruvananthapuram MP, said that anybody can contest elections.

Tharoor had also met with party's Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh is also likely to contest for the position of party's national president, sources said.

According to sources, Singh will reach Delhi, where he is likely to meet party interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

Mistry said those who want to contest for the post of president will need the signatures of 10 Pradesh Congress committee delegates.