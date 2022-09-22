News
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul backs 'one-man, one-post' as Cong set for presidential poll

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 22, 2022 16:10 IST
With the Congress presidential polls round the corner, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said decisions, including that of one-man, one-post, taken at the Chintan Shivir at Udaipur in Rajasthan earlier this year are expected to be followed.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Kochi on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Responding to queries during a press conference held between the first and second leg of the day's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi said the Congress president was not just an organisational position, it is an ideological post and a belief system.

"What we decided at Udaipur, we expect that commitment to be maintained," Gandhi said on being asked whether he would stand by the Udaipur Chintan Shivir decision on one-man, one-post.

 

Gandhi, also the MP from Wayanad, said he would advise whosoever becomes the president of the party that they should remember that the post represents a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India.

Another piece of advice he had for the contestants in the party's presidential polls was that 'you are taking a historic position. A position that defines and has defined a particular view of India'.

On the nation-wide raids on the offices and other premises of the Popular Front of India (PFI), Gandhi said that 'all forms of communalism regardless where they come from should be combated'.

'There should be zero tolerance towards communalism and it should be combated,' he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot arrived in Kerala amidst speculation as to who all would be contesting the party's presidential polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Free Congress From Gandhis' Stranglehold
Do The Gandhis Want To Finish The Congress?
Does Congress Matter Any Longer?
Family Says Goodbye to Raju Srivastav
Indian startups raise over $995 mn VC funding in Aug
Ganguly, Kohli wish BCCI secretary on his birthday
Gadkari tells sugar mills to focus more on ethanol
The War Against Coronavirus

