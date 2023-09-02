News
Manipur women's body protests against Assam Rifles' notice to politician

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 02, 2023 21:00 IST
Members of a women's body held demonstrations across five valley districts of Manipur on Saturday, demanding withdrawal of a legal notice served to a politician by Assam Rifles.

IMAGE: Women belonging to the 'Meira Paibis,' a group representing Meitei society, show placards during a protest against the role of the Assam Rifles in the ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur and demanding the restoration of peace in the state, in Imphal, September 2, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Representatives of the Committee on Mass Protest against Assam Rifles organised sit-ins to protest against the paramilitary force's legal notice to Republican Party of India-Athawale national secretary Maheshwar Thounaojam for harming the "reputation of the organisation".

 

Women in large numbers hit the streets in Uripok, Singjamei, Keisampat, Keismathong in Imphal West district and Wangkhei and Khurai in Imphal East to stage the demonstration.

Protests were also held in Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts during which women held placards and raised slogans against the paramilitary force.

"The protest is part of the People's Disobedience Movement. We are also requesting all employees of both the central and state governments to stop attending offices in response to the governments' failure to pay due attention to the violence in Manipur since May 3," N Sharmila, a member of the committee, told reporters at Uripok.

A Shantilata, who participated in a demonstration at Bamon Leikai in Imphal East, said, "We strongly protest against the legal notice served to Thounaojam by the Assam Rifles. He is the only politician and representative of the people, who has consistently raised the issue of unprovoked attacks on Meitei villagers."

The Assam Rifles had on August 18 slapped the legal notice to Thounaojam for harming the "reputation of the organisation" and discouraging and demoralising the central armed police force.

Thounaojam had earlier told PTI that he would not apologise and he was entitled to free speech in a democratic country like India.

Assam Rifles sought a written and public apology for the "false allegation and defamation", asking him to retract the statement he made at ‘Condolence of Meitei Martyrs' in Delhi on June 30.

