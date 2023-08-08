News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur police files FIR against Assam Rifles for blocking vehicle

Manipur police files FIR against Assam Rifles for blocking vehicle

Source: PTI
August 08, 2023 19:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Manipur police has registered an FIR accusing the Assam Rifles of blocking their vehicle after an altercation between the two groups last week.

IMAGE: Security forces deployed in Imphal, Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Security sources however described the FIR as a ”travesty of justice” and said that Assam Rifles was undertaking a task given by the command headquarters of ensuring sanctity of the buffer zones between Kuki and Meitiei areas.

The FIR was filed on August 5, when the police alleged that Assam Rifles had blocked their vehicles on the Kwakta Gothol road in Bishnupur district.

 

The FIR claimed Assam Rifles stopped its personnel from proceeding when ”the state police was proceeding Pholjang Road along Kwakta as follow-up action to conduct search operations in an arms act case in search of Kuki militants.”

The police claimed that its personnel was stopped by 9 Assam Rifles which parked their ’Casper' vehicle blocking the road.

Defence sources reacted stating that ”Assam Rifles was undertaking a task given by the command headquarters of ensuring sanctity of the buffer zones between Kuki and Meitei areas.”

Sources in Imphal secretariat said the Army was taking up the issue with the state government strongly at a high level. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'
'People have become insane. Hatred has taken over'
'Both sides were firing at each other'
'Both sides were firing at each other'
'Both groups are armed, with weapons they have looted'
'Both groups are armed, with weapons they have looted'
Price Waterhouse resigns as Paytm Payments' auditor
Price Waterhouse resigns as Paytm Payments' auditor
Haryana Cong team stopped from entering Nuh villages
Haryana Cong team stopped from entering Nuh villages
SBI beats RIL to become India's most profitable co
SBI beats RIL to become India's most profitable co
No-trust vote: Rijiju slams Oppn, Cong dares him to...
No-trust vote: Rijiju slams Oppn, Cong dares him to...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'They will kill us, lynch us'

'They will kill us, lynch us'

Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture

Anarchy In Manipur: Modi Missing Big Picture

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances