Manipur unrest: Curfew relaxed in 3 districts, Internet restored

Curfew was relaxed in three Imphal Valley districts on Tuesday and the suspension on broadband internet lifted with conditions, even as Chief Minister N Biren Singh blamed the Congress for the present crisis in Manipur and National Democratic Alliance MLAs called for a "mass operation" against militants responsible for the killing of six women and children.

IMAGE: Army personnel stand guard as protest erupts across Manipur demanding the repeal of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, in Imphal, Manipur, November 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Peaceful rallies were also staged across the state, with hundreds taking to the streets with empty coffins in Churachandpur district, demanding justice for those killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jiribam, and members of various civil society organisations bringing out a procession in Imphal West district to protest the reimposition of AFSPA in parts of the state.

Prohibitory orders were relaxed in Imphal East and West, and Kakching districts from 5 am to 10 am to facilitate the purchase of essential items "in view of improvement in law and order", separate notifications issued by district administrations said. However, restrictions on large scale gatherings or movement of persons or sit-ins continued to remain imposed.

The Manipur government also conditionally lifted the suspension on broadband services three days after imposing it, considering the hardships faced by common people, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and other offices. Mobile internet services, however, remained suspended, according to an order issued by home commissioner N Ashok Kumar.

Meanwhile, the chief minister attacked Congress leader P Chidambaram over his X post "calling for division of the state".

Blaming the chief minister for the current crisis in the state, Chidambaram called for his removal, and claimed that "Meiteis, Kuki-Zo and Nagas can live together in one state only if they have genuine regional autonomy".

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "I am surprised to see his post mentioning the division of Manipur and accusing the chief minister for the present crisis. Chidambaram is the root cause of the present crisis. When he was the Union home minister and O Ibobi Singh the CM, they brought a Myanmarese named T Guite, a person who contested elections in Myanmar and is the chairman of Zomi Revolutionary Army."

Showing a purported photograph of Chidambaram and Guite, he said, "The present crisis is created by the Congress. They cannot wash off their hands easily. Propaganda and allegations by national leaders should stop. Chidambaram was responsible for bringing in illegal immigrants to Manipur."

"What happened during Congress rule? How many were killed in fake encounters? There are 1,500 cases related to fake encounters in Supreme Court. I want to appeal to him (Chidambaram) not to play destructive games and destabilise Manipur. Peace was already established three-four months back but a few people with vested interests who want to destabilise the state derailed our efforts to establish peace," he said.

In a hurriedly convened press conference, state Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh said, "It's purely his (Chidambaram) personal view and opinions. We have immediately asked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi for appropriate action."

"Protecting the territorial integrity of Manipur has been the stance of Congress for long and we will not accept any challenge to our state's territorial integrity. Following the Congress president's instruction, the post was deleted," he said.

Meanwhile, a meeting of 27 MLAs of the ruling BJP-led NDA held on Monday night adopted resolutions calling for a "mass operation" within seven days against the Kuki militants responsible for killing six women and children in Jiribam, a statement said.

They also demanded that the Kuki militants responsible for the killings be declared as 'unlawful organisation' and that the case be handed over to the NIA immediately. The MLAs also called upon the Centre to review the imposition of AFSPA in the state.

If the resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA legislators will decide the further course of action in consultation with the people of Manipur, it said.

Imphal Valley-based Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the MLAs' resolutions and gave a 24-hour ultimatum to review those, failing which they threatened to intensify their stir.

COCOMI spokesperson K Athouba said, "The people of Manipur are not satisfied with the resolutions, which called for mass operations against those Kuki militants involved in the killings of the civilians in Jiribam. We are demanding operations in all parts of the state against SoO groups. We want them to review the resolutions within 24 hours, failing which we will intensify our stir."

Meanwhile, hundreds of people participated in a rally with empty coffins organised in Churachandpur by Joint Philanthropic Organisation.

They showed placards demanding justice for those killed, and a separate administration in the hill areas. Later, a memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah was submitted to the district administration.

Members of various civil society organisations also held a rally in Imphal West district to protest the reimposition of AFSPA in parts of the northeastern state.

The procession was, however, stopped by the police at Keisampat junction.

The Centre has recently reimposed the AFSPA in Manipur's six police station areas, including violence-hit Jiribam.