Manipur NDA MLAs call for 'mass operation' against Kuki militants

Manipur NDA MLAs call for 'mass operation' against Kuki militants

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 19, 2024 10:28 IST
A meeting of MLAs of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National democratic Alliance in Manipur adopted a resolution calling for a "mass operation" against the Kuki militants responsible for killing three women and three children in Jiribam district within seven days, a statement said.

IMAGE: Members of the Manipuri Sahitya Parishad Assam and Kamrup District Committee take out a candle march against the Manipur Violence in Guwahati. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting, held on Monday night, was attended by 27 MLAs.

"To start Mass Operations against the Kuki militants responsible for the killing of the 6 (six) innocent women and children within 7 (seven) days," the statement said.

 

"Declare the Kuki Militants responsible for the killing of the 6 (six) innocent women and children as an 'unlawful organisation' within 7 (seven) days," it added.

It was resolved that the case be handed over to the NIA immediately.

"The Centre to review the imposition of AFSPA as per the order dated November 14 with immediate effect," the statement said.

If the resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA legislators will decide the further course of action in consultation with the people of Manipur, it said.

The Centre and the state government will take all necessary steps at the earliest to ensure peace and normalcy in Manipur, it said.

The MLAs also condemned the attack on the properties of ministers and MLAs.

Legal actions will be initiated against the miscreants based on the findings of the High Powered Committee, the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat said.

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting with formal information on medical grounds, while notice was received from 11 MLAs for their absence without reasons, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

