Naga villages clash in Manipur, 25 injured

Prohibitory orders were imposed in parts of Manipur's Tamenglong district after a clash between two Naga villages over a land dispute left at least 25 people, including 12 security personnel, injured, officials said on Thursday.

Image only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident happened on Wednesday evening when about 2,000 residents of Old Tamenglong village were marching to the deputy commissioner and SP's office to submit a memorandum over the land dispute, they said.

Residents of Dailong village allegedly hurled stones at the procession, leading to the clash. People of the nearby Duigailong village also joined the fight, in support of Dailong, they added.

During the violence, the inspection bungalow of the Public Works Department (PWD) was set on fire, officials said.

Police lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation, they said.

At least 25 people, including 12 security personnel, were injured in the violence, they said.

Following the clashes, restrictions under Section 163 of the BNSS were imposed in the district headquarters town and the bordering areas of Dailong, Duigailong, and Old Tamenglong.

The restrictions will remain in place till further orders, said the notification.

The Naga community lives in Tamenglong, and the clash stemmed from a dispute between two villages over their boundary, an official in Imphal said.

It has no connection with the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis that began in May 2023, he said.