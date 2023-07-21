News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'Women can't be pawns in any games'

'Women can't be pawns in any games'

Source: ANI
July 21, 2023 15:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Women hold torches and shout slogans in Imphal on July 18, 2023, as they demand restoration of peace in Manipur following the ongoing ethnic violence in the North Eastern state. Photograph: ANI Photo.

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor have reacted to the horrific video that shows women being paraded naked in Manipur.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, 'It took a video going viral... 77 days after the heinous crimes were committed... Before actions were taken. Rationale? Reasons? None matter --irrespective of what and why, situational or circumstantial, we cannot allow women to be pawns in any games.

'The collective shame and anger needs to be channelled now in a unified voice for just one thing -- swift justice,' she added with hashtags 'together in shame' and 'justice for the women of Manipur.'

Kareena also took to Instagram to post, 'Deeply disturbed with the situation in #Manipur. All words of condoning the crimes mean nothing until action is taken. Swiftly.'

 

Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Urmila Matondkar and Richa Chadha had said how 'shaken' they were by the shocking video.

