Manipur peace talks to be announced soon, says Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said the state government is working towards peace talks and has held several meetings in Assam's Silchar.

IMAGE: A candlelight march being taken out to demand peace in violence-hit Manipur, at DDSC Stadium, Dimapur, September 3, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

"We are making immense efforts towards peace talks with the assistance of MLAs and other members. Meetings have been held in Silchar, and we will soon make an announcement," Singh told the assembly without elaborating on who are involved in the meetings.

He described the ongoing violence as an "unexpected and unwanted turn of events" and added, "Given the grim law and order situation, taking extreme measures, including arrests, might have negative repercussions."

Singh also noted that some issues are being politicised, which is complicating the situation.

"There are elements which are politicising certain issues that cannot be immediately handled now. I appeal to all not to engage in such activities," Singh said.

In response to Congress MLA Ranjit Singh's question about violence occurring despite the presence of over 38,000 state forces, Singh said, "An investigation is being conducted by a retired Supreme Court judge. The findings will identify the lapses that contributed to the violence, and responsibility will be fixed based on the inquiry's conclusions."

Replying to a query from Congress MLA Surajkumar Okram, Singh said, "So far, 226 people have been killed in the violence. There have been delays in arresting culprits in certain cases due to mob-like conditions. There have also been instances of groups obstructing security forces."

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) residing in a relief camp and security forces in Manipur's Imphal East district on Thursday after tear gas was used to disperse a protest rally, the police said.

Approximately 100 IDPs from Akampat relief camp in the district attempted to stage a protest but were stopped by security forces, leading to an altercation, they added.

The relief camp residents, holding placards and banners, were demanding their rehabilitation and a resolution to the ethnic violence in the state so they could return to their homes at Moreh in Tengnoupal district, and other areas.

Ethnic violence in the state which started in May 2023 has so far claimed 226 lives and left over 59,000 people displaced, officials said.

Locals also joined the fray, hurling stones at the security forces. The protesters managed to continue their rally for about 1 km but were stopped at Singjamei in Imphal West district after additional security reinforcements, including CRPF personnel, arrived.

Reports of assaults and injuries have surfaced but the numbers remain unconfirmed.

