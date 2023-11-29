News
Rediff.com  » News » Govt signs peace pact with Manipur's oldest militant group

Source: PTI
November 29, 2023 18:52 IST
The United National Liberation Front (UNLF), an extremist group operating in Manipur, on Wednesday signed a peace agreement with the government and agreed to renounce violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced New Delhi.

IMAGE: Representatives of the United National Liberation Front arrive to sign the peace accord in the Union home ministry, New Delhi, November 29, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The UNLF is the oldest Imphal valley-based armed group in Manipur.

"A historic milestone achieved!!! Modi govt's relentless efforts to establish permanent peace in the Northeast have added a new chapter of fulfilment as the United National Liberation Front signed a peace agreement today in New Delhi.

"UNLF, the oldest valley-based armed group of Manipur, has agreed to renounce violence and join the mainstream. I welcome them to the democratic processes and wish them all the best in their journey on the path of peace and progress," Shah said in a post on X.

The peace agreement with the UNLF by the government of India and the government of Manipur marks the end of a six-decade-long armed movement, Shah said.

"It is a landmark achievement in realising PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of all-inclusive development and providing a better future to the youths in Northeast India," he said.

