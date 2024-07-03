Violence declining in Manipur: Modi in Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that violence in Manipur is continuously declining and educational institutes along with businesses have opened in most parts of the state.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

He asserted that all efforts are being made to ensure a return of complete peace in the state.

Replying on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to to a joint sitting of Parliament, Modi said the Centre is working with the state government and others to restore normalcy in the state.

The prime minister noted that more than 500 people have been arrested and over 11,000 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered in Manipur.

Modi further said Manipur is facing flood situation as well, and the Centre has dispatched two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to the state.

Recalling his elaborate speech concerning Manipur in the previous session of Rajya Sabha, Modi reiterated that the 'Government is continuously making efforts to bring normalcy in Manipur'.

"We must acknowledge the fact that the incidents of violence in Manipur are on a continuous downward trajectory," he said, adding that this meant the hope for peace is a definite possibility in Manipur.

Modi informed the Upper House house that schools, colleges, offices and other institutions are now functioning normally in Manipur.

The prime minister underlined that the central and state governments are in discussion with all the stakeholders to ensure peace and cordiality in Manipur.

Modi said the Union home minister himself led the efforts of peace from the front by being in Manipur. He further added that even the senior officials were pressed into the task of finding solutions to the problems and ensuring peace.

Many opposition members, including Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, had criticised the prime minister for not visiting Manipur.

The prime minister also expressed concern about the difficult flood situation in Manipur currently. He informed that two companies of NDRF have been deployed for the flood relief work.

Modi stressed that the central government is closely working with the state government in relief efforts.

"We must all rise above politics and cooperate towards normalising the situation there. It is our responsibility," he said.

Modi asked the dissidents to stop provoking and further endangering the security situation of Manipur.

"I want to warn the elements trying to add fuel to fire in Manipur to stop such activities. A time will come when Manipur itself will reject such people," he said.

The prime minister pointed out that the social conflict in Manipur is deeply rooted with a long history, leading to the imposition of President's rule 10 times since Independence. He also mentioned about the five-year-long social conflict in Manipur from 1993 onwards.

Modi emphasised that there is a need to handle the situation with wisdom and patience. He invited all the like-minded people to help him in his efforts to ensure normalcy and peace in Manipur.

Prime Minister Modi said the Northeast is fast becoming the gateway of the nation's progress as he highlighted steps taken by the government for the development of this region.

He mentioned about the unprecedented growth of infrastructure in the Northeast.

Modi expressed hope for a long-lasting impact of the efforts to ensure permanent peace in the region as boundary disputes among the states are being addressed in a meaningful manner with consensus.