Rediff.com  » News » Manipur: NIA arrests 2nd accused in foreign conspiracy case

Manipur: NIA arrests 2nd accused in foreign conspiracy case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 30, 2023 22:27 IST
The National Investigation Agency Saturday arrested a second accused linked to the case of a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against India by exploiting the current ethnic strife in Manipur, an official said.

IMAGE: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fire tear gas to disperse the students who are protesting against the deaths of two youth and demanding peace in violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal on September 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Seiminlun Gangte was the second accused arrested in the case in the past nine days.

The case was registered suo motu on July 19, a spokesperson of the federal anti-terror agency said, adding the accused has been brought to Delhi and will be produced before the jurisdictional court.

 

The Manipur Police arrested Gangte in Churachandpur and handed him over to the NIA.

"Investigation into the case revealed that Myanmar and Bangladesh-based militant groups have entered into a conspiracy with a section of militant leaders in India to indulge in incidents of violence with an intention to drive a wedge between different ethnic groups and to wage war against the Government of India.

"For this purpose, the aforementioned leadership have been providing funds to procure arms, ammunition and other types of terrorist hardware which are being sourced both from across the border and from other terrorist outfits active in the northeastern states to stoke the current ethnic strife in Manipur," the spokesperson said.

On September 22, the NIA arrested Moirangthem Anand Singh from Manipur in connection with the case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
