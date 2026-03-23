Tensions Rise in Manipur as Mob Targets Kuki Zo Council Leader's Home

Tensions flared in Manipur as a mob tried to enter the residence of the Kuki Zo Council chairman, prompting intervention by security forces and raising concerns about ongoing unrest.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A mob targeted the residence of Kuki Zo Council chairman H Thanglet in Churachandpur, Manipur, escalating tensions in the region.

Protestors allege the presence of militants at the chairman's residence, sparking unrest and attempts to breach the property.

Security forces intervened, using tear gas to disperse the mob and prevent them from entering the residence.

Armed men fired blank rounds to deter the mob from entering the chairman's residence during the night.

Tyres were burned in the Tuibong area, further contributing to the unrest, before security forces dispersed the agitators.

A mob tried to barge into the residence of Kuki Zo Council chairman H Thanglet in Manipur's Churachandpur town, following which armed men opened blank fire to disperse them, officials said.

The incident took place on Sunday night after youths protested the reported presence of militants in the chairman's house in the district headquarters.

They pelted his residence with stones in the afternoon and even tried to barge into it but security forces prevented them by firing tear gas shells to disperse the youths, the officials said.

However, on Sunday night, the youths again attempted to barge into the chairman's residence, following which armed men opened blank fire to prevent them, they said.

Some agitators also burnt tyres in Tuibong area near Churachandpur town but security forces dispersed them by firing tear gas shells, the officials added.