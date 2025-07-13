HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Manipur insurgents modify looted arms into sniper rifles

Manipur insurgents modify looted arms into sniper rifles

By Sumir Kaul
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 13, 2025 18:12 IST

x

Manipur's ethnic insurgent groups from both the Meitei and Kuki communities are modifying weapons, many of them looted from police armouries in 2023, and converting them into makeshift sniper rifles to increase their range and lethality, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Weapons surrendered during a joint operation in the hill and valley districts of Manipur. Photograph: ANI Photo

They said the weapons have been converted into makeshift sniper rifles to target opposing communities.

Among over 6,000 weapons looted from police armouries were .303 rifles, AK assault rifles and INSAS rifles and carbines.

The standard .303 rifle has an effective kill range of about 500 metres, the officials said, adding that after modifying the butt of the gun and placing a specialised telescope with other specifications, the round from the same rifle can travel much further, with more accuracy and lethality.

 

The AK-47 is most effective within 300-400 metres only.

These modifications suggest that the groups wanted to engage in long-distance combat, but before they could pose a new challenge to security forces, the police along with the Assam Rifles and other paramilitary forces confiscated these weapons from various districts of the Imphal valley and hills.

In June, Manipur Police and other security forces recovered 328 weapons during simultaneous operations across five districts of the Imphal Valley on the intervening night of June 13 and 14 from Meitei dominated insurgent groups and 203 arms in first week of July from four districts in the hill areas where Kuki insurgent groups have an upper hand.

The weapons recovered from these two raids included INSAS rifles, AK series rifles, Self Loading Rifle, modified sniper rifles, grenade launchers, pistols and country-made 0.22 rifle.

Immediately after clashes broke out in 2023 between the two communities that have claimed 260 lives so far, security agencies had seized guns fabricated from parts of uprooted electric poles or galvanised iron (GI) pipes.

After the clashes turned bloodier in June 2023, the people of the hill district, who are traditionally hunters and have the ability to improvise and make deadly weapons, uprooted some electric poles and water pipes.

This community traditionally used swords, spears, bows and arrows. Later, they started using muzzle guns and bullets also known as 'Thihnang'.

The uprooted electric poles were used to manufacture indigenous cannon, also known as 'pumpi' or 'bampi', filled with scrap iron and other metallic items which act as bullets or pellets.

These are manufactured by village blacksmiths, also known as 'Thih-Kheng Pa' who often render free service to defend their community, the officials said.

The hill community is also known for its techniques in guerrilla warfare and often defends itself by carrying out sudden attacks on approaching people or ambushing them by rolling down huge stones in steep areas.

The electric pole converted 'bampi' is given an electric charge and is operated from a distance as the possibility of the pipe or the electric pole bursting in the middle cannot be ruled out, the officials said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Sumir Kaul
Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Myanmar-linked arms smuggling racket busted in Manipur
Myanmar-linked arms smuggling racket busted in Manipur
Must Read! How Manipur Can Find Peace
Must Read! How Manipur Can Find Peace
Manipur: 'Wounds Will Take Time To Heal'
Manipur: 'Wounds Will Take Time To Heal'
Manipur: 'The basic issue is land'
Manipur: 'The basic issue is land'
'If Manipur's unity is affected, India gets affected'
'If Manipur's unity is affected, India gets affected'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 More Detectives You'll Never Forget

webstory image 2

Samsung Unveils OLED Monitor Range

webstory image 3

Medal Glory: The Awards PM Modi Collected

VIDEOS

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods3:06

Hero dog saves 63 lives during Himachal flash floods

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 831:38

Veteran actor Kota Srinivasa Rao passes away at 83

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper probe post AAIB report5:40

Air India Crash: Families of AI-171 victims demand deeper...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD