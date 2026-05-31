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Suspected Militants Torch Houses In Manipur Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 31, 2026 13:23 IST

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Suspected militants ignited five houses in a Kuki-Zo village in Manipur, escalating tensions and prompting calls for a thorough investigation into the arson attack.

All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: All photographs: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • Suspected militants torched five houses in Kharam Vaiphei, a Kuki-Zo village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.
  • No injuries were reported in the arson attack, but the incident has heightened tensions in the region.
  • Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) condemned the attack and demanded a fair investigation and action against those responsible.
  • Police dismissed social media statements targeting the district SP as baseless and warned against spreading disinformation.
  • Ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur has resulted in over 260 deaths since May 2023.

Five kutcha houses were gutted in arson by suspected militants in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kharam Vaiphei, a Kuki-Zo village, on Saturday. No injuries were reported.

 

Security Forces Respond To Manipur Village Attack

"Armed miscreants resorted to firing and arson at the village, but security forces brought the situation under control. No casualties were reported," a police officer said.

Locals claimed that armed persons from another tribal community attacked the village and set fire to the houses.

Kuki Organisation Condemns Arson, Demands Investigation

Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of Kuki tribes in the state, condemned the incident and called upon authorities to conduct a fair investigation, identify those responsible and take appropriate action.

The organisation also called for measures to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of civilians.

Police Deny Allegations, Warn Against Disinformation

Police also dismissed "statements circulated on social media", which allegedly targeted the district SP.

Police said the allegations against the officer were "baseless," "grossly false" and "do not arise from the facts of the incident".

It also warned of legal action against those spreading disinformation through posts or statements.

Background Of Ethnic Clashes In Manipur

Clashes have been reported between armed persons of Naga and Kuki-Zo tribes in Manipur since February this year.

Over 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 2023.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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