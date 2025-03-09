Manipur's Kangpokpi tense after clashes, additional forces deployed

The situation in violence-hit Kangpokpi district in Manipur remained tense but calm on Sunday morning as the indefinite shutdown called by Kuki-Zo groups against "crackdown by security forces" affected normal life in all areas inhabited by the community in the ethnic strife-torn state.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed after clashes break out between Kuki protesters and security forces, in Kangpokpi, Manipur, March 8, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

A protester was killed while over 40 others, including women and policemen, were injured in clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces in different parts of Kangpokpi district on Saturday, officials said.

Clashes erupted between demonstrators and security forces in the Kuki-dominated district after police fired tear gas shells to disperse them, as they opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive allowing free movement across the state.

Additional security forces have been deployed in Gamghiphai and other parts of the district along the NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur Road) and vehicular patrolling was being conducted to ensure law and order, a district official said.

Protesters clashed with security forces till late on Saturday night as the agitators used catapults against the law enforcers, he said, adding windshields of at least five vehicles of the security forces were damaged.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum, a Kuki-Zo body, has extended support to the indefinite shutdown called by Kuki Zo Council in all areas inhabited by the community in Manipur to protest the crackdown of security forces on demonstrators protesting free movement along all roads in the ethnic strife-torn state.

In a statement, ITLF said, "Yesterday, the government of India's decision to allow the movement of Meiteis through Kuki-Zo areas led to agitation and protest in Kangpokpi... the security forces used excessive force on the protesters."

Endorsing the indefinite shutdown called in all Kuki-Zo areas, ITLF asked everyone to "adhere to the shutdown in solidarity".

"We respect everyone who came out to protest yesterday," the ITLF said.

Manipur Police, in a statement, said 27 security personnel were injured in the attacks by the Kuki protesters who pelted them with stones, and barricaded roads by putting up huge boulders, setting tyres on fire and felling trees.

"Amid the protests, there were incidents of firing from amongst the protesters towards the security forces, to which the security forces retaliated," the statement said.

"Due to heavy pelting of stones, use of catapults and random firing by armed miscreants from amongst the protesters, 27 security forces personnel suffered injuries, including two critical injuries," it said.

"The security forces showed tremendous restraint while trying to control the unruly and violent mob and used minimum force to control and counter the anti-social elements. During the skirmish, 16 protesters were reportedly injured and one protester succumbed to injuries," it said.

According to the police, it all started when a Manipur State Transport bus plied along the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route.

A mob started pelting the vehicle with stones at Gamgiphai in Kangpokpi district prompting security forces to use tear gas and minimum force to disperse the crowd.

The protest was also directed against a peace march by the Federation of Civil Society, a Meitei organisation.

The procession, involving over 10 vehicles, was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach Kangpokpi district. Police claimed that the procession was stopped as those taking it out did not have requisite permission.

Shah had on March 1 directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions.

The order bore significance as unhindered travel throughout the state has remained affected since ethnic violence broke out between the two communities in May 2023. The violence left over 250 people killed and thousands homeless since then.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post leading to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the ministry of home affairs.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged the people of the state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

He later extended the deadline till 4 pm on March 6, following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time.