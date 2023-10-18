News
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur guv stopped by Kuki Zo women seeking separate administration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 18, 2023 17:21 IST
Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey was briefly stopped by tribal women near the site of the Wall of Remembrance in Churachandpur town around 10.40am demanding separate administration for people from the Kuki Zo community, the police said.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, at Raj Bhavan, in Imphal, June 30, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The governor was on her way to visit two relief camps at ECA Church Songgel and ECA Church Tuibong in the district where hundreds of Kukis have taken refuge since the ethnic strife broke out in the state on May 3, 2023, the police added.

 

Seeing the women, Uikey got down from her vehicle and told them that she had come to oversee the condition of the people staying in the relief camps, they said.

The governor said she wanted to find out if there were enough medical supplies for people living in the relief camps for the past four months.

According to an official, the governor told the protesting women that she had raised the issue of the Kuki Zo people at various platforms before she was allowed to go.

Churachandpur deputy commissioner Dharun Kumar told PTI that stopping the governor, who was on her way to visit the relief camps and offer help, was not the right thing to do.

"If someone comes to your area, it's your duty to welcome the person. The governor wants to do something good for the people and the treatment meted out to her was unfortunate," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
