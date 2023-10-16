Manipur women paraded naked: CBI files chargesheet against juvenile among 7

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed a charge sheet against six people and a juvenile in connection with two tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur's Kangpokpi district in May which triggered a nationwide outrage after a video of the incident became viral two moths later.

IMAGE: People are seen at a medical camp that is set up by the Indian Army in violence-hit Manipur, at Leimakhong, in Imphal West, October 12, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The agency filed the charge sheet against six people and a report against one child in conflict with the law before a special CBI court in Guwahati, nearly three months Manipur Police made arrests in the case.

It was alleged that on May 4, 2023, a mob of approximately 900–1,000 individuals, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered B Phainom village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur, vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders, and sexually assaulted women.

A video of the women being paraded naked, which surfaced in July this year, led to widespread condemnation across the country and globally, prompting the Supreme Court to step in and hand over the case to the CBI.

It was further alleged that two family members of one of the women paraded naked were also killed in the incident.

The CBI investigation indicated that the accused arrested by Manipur Police were involved in the incident, following which the charge sheet was filed on Monday against Huirum Herodas and others.

Further investigation is continuing including the identification of other accused involved in the offences beside other aspects of the case.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to gangrape, murder, outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal conspiracy, the CBI said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reacted to the video by saying that the incident of the two women being paraded naked had shamed 140 crore Indians and asserted that the law would act with its full might and no guilty will be spared.

"Today, when I am standing by this temple of democracy my heart is full of pain and anger," he told reporters at the Parliament complex, amid his criticism by opposition parties for not speaking on the ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled state.

"I want to assure the people of the country that no guilty will be spared. The law will act with its full might and firmness... What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

The video was emblematic of the divide between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki tribal group, as political leaders cutting across party lines condemned the incident which also rocked Parliament's monsoon session.

The video surfaced on the eve of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The anguish over the incident found echo in the Supreme Court where a bench headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud took cognisance of the video and asked the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate action.

"We are very deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged yesterday about the way those two women were paraded in Manipur," the bench, also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Manoj Misra, had said.

"I think it is time that the government really steps in and takes action because this is simply unacceptable," the CJI said, adding, "We will give a little time to the government to act, otherwise we will take action if nothing is happening on the ground."

He also termed the incident the "grossest" constitutional and human rights violation, adding that the court is conscious of the fact that the video is of May 4 but that makes no difference.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between the majority Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills.