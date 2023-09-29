News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Manipur govt forms panel to probe police excesses on protesters

Manipur govt forms panel to probe police excesses on protesters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 29, 2023 00:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Manipur government on Thursday constituted a committee to verify complaints of alleged use of excessive force on protesters, mainly students, by security forces here over the last two days, an official order said.

IMAGE: RAF personnel fire tear gas to disperse the students who are protesting against the deaths of two youths and demanding peace in violence-hit Manipur, in Imphal, September 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The order issued by the DGP said, "There have been various reports/allegations of use of excess force by the security forces to maintain law and order over the last few days in Imphal area."

 

The committee will be headed by IGP (administration) K Jayanta, the order said, adding that it will "submit the report at the earliest."

Violent protests rocked Manipur's capital for two days on Tuesday and Wednesday as thousands of students protested the kidnapping and killing of two youths, pictures of whose bodies had gone viral.

On Tuesday night, a clash occurred between Rapid Action Force personnel and locals over the murder of the duo, prompting the law enforcers to lob tear gas shells and fire rubber bullets at the agitators and baton-charge them, leaving 45 of the protesters, mostly students, injured.

On Wednesday, around 20 protesters were injured in similar clashes with security forces.

Meanwhile, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity has condemned the "brutal act of RAF and security forces" against student protesters on Wednesday and termed it as a "violation of human rights."

Two school students were badly injured after being hit by "multiple pellet bullets" fired by security forces during the students' protest rally against the killing of the two youths.

One student had more than thirty pellets lodged on the back of his head while another had his shoulder torn open after being hit by a lethal weapon, hospital officials told reporters.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SSP with proven record in Srinagar rushed to Manipur
SSP with proven record in Srinagar rushed to Manipur
AFSPA extended in Manipur hills for 6 months
AFSPA extended in Manipur hills for 6 months
Militants inciting mobs in Manipur: Security forces
Militants inciting mobs in Manipur: Security forces
PIX: Mumbai bids farewell to Bappa
PIX: Mumbai bids farewell to Bappa
2 killed in 2 shootings in Rotterdam, suspect detained
2 killed in 2 shootings in Rotterdam, suspect detained
Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 29
Asian Games: India's Schedule on September 29
Police recover Rs 800 cr cocaine dumped on Guj shore
Police recover Rs 800 cr cocaine dumped on Guj shore
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Violent protests rock Imphal over youngsters' death

Violent protests rock Imphal over youngsters' death

45 students injured in Manipur police baton charge

45 students injured in Manipur police baton charge

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances