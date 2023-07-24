Manipur: TMC's O'Brien spars with Rajya Sabha Chairman

Parliament proceedings were adjourned following protests by opposition members demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ethnic violence in Manipur.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

In the Rajya Sabha, there were heated exchanges between Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien over the chair not mentioning the party affiliations of opposition members seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue.

Dhankhar read out the names of the MPs and the political parties they are affiliated with while detailing the 11 notices received under rule 176, mostly from treasury benches, seeking short-duration discussions over violence in states ranging from Rajasthan to Manipur.

But when he started to read out the notices received under rule 267 from MPs of opposition parties who sought to set aside the business of the day to take up the Manipur issue, he did not mention the party affiliations.

O'Brien asked the chairman to also mention the parties of the MPs who had given notices under rule 267, just like he did for MPs giving notices under rule 176.

Dhankhar asked O'Brien to take his seat but the TMC leader was not in a relenting mood.

"You are challenging the Chair," Dhankhar remarked before adjourning the proceedings till 1200 hours.

Earlier, soon after the listed papers were laid on the table, Dhankhar said he has received 11 notices under rule 176 and began reading out names and the subjects.

"Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi, Bharatiya Janata Party -- concern over violence during panchayat elections in the state of West Bengal. Shri Sushil Kumar Modi, concern over use of brutal police force against peaceful protestors in Patna, Bihar. Shri Laxmikant Bajpai, BJP -- concern over atrocities against women in the state of Telangana.

"Shri G V L Narasimha Rao, BJP -- concern over protest by youth belonging to SC, ST communities in the state of Chattisgarh to challenge the fake caste certificates. Shri Harnath Singh Yadav, BJP -- concern over atrocities against women in state of Chattisgarh," he said.

Yadav had also given a notice over atrocities against women in West Bengal while Bajpai had two other notices seeking a discussion on atrocities against women in Kerala and Jharkhand.

Ghanshyam Tiwari of the BJP wanted a discussion on crime against women in Rajasthan. V Sivadasan of the Communist Party of India-Marxist sought a discussion on ethnic violence in Manipur, Dhankhar said.

"In respect of the last notice (of Sivadasan), you would recall (that) on July 20, 2023, I had already given a ruling that the notices for short duration discussion received regarding the violence in Manipur are admitted and the Leader of the House (and Union Minister) Piyush Goyal had agreed for a discussion on this issue," he said.

The other notices under rule 176 were under his consideration, the Chairman said.

Thereafter, he started reading out notices received under rule 267.

"I have received 27 notices under rule 267. Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Shri John Brittas, Shri AD Singh..," Dhankhar said.

At this point, O'Brien asked, "Sir which party?"

With folded hands, he pleaded that the chair had read the party affiliations of BJP MPs and that the same courtesy should be extended to others who had given notices.

Dhankhar asked him to take his seat before the angry exchange erupted, leading to the adjournment of the proceedings.

"Mr Derek O'Brien, Mr Derek O'Brien, take your seat," he ordered.

The TMC leader responded, "No." He got support from fellow MPs.

"You are challenging the Chair, you are challenging the Chair... no, no," Dhankhar said before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.

In the Lok Sabha, proceedings were adjourned as soon as the House met at 11 am, as opposition members belonging to the Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Left and others were on their feet demanding a discussion on the Manipur violence.

Speaker Om Birla allowed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to speak.

Chowdhury said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a suo moto statement on the floor of the House on the violence in Manipur.

Birla said the House is ready for a discussion on the Manipur violence and the debate could be started after 12 noon as the time fixed for the Question Hour from 11 am should not be disturbed as many important issues are raised by MPs during this period for a reply from the government.

"The whole House is ready for the discussion and the government will reply to the debate too. But you will not decide who will reply to the debate," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi too said that the government was ready for the discussion and it is the opposition which is disrupting the proceedings and running away from debate.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the deputy leader of Lok Sabha, reiterated his statement, made on Friday last, that the government is ready for a discussion on the Manipur violence.

As the opposition stuck to their demand for a statement from the prime minister, the Speaker continued with the proceedings.

The House functioned for about 30 minutes amidst the sloganeering and protests by the opposition.

Birla again appealed to the opposition to allow the Question Hour to function smoothly as he was ready for a discussion on Manipur violence from 12 noon onwards.

The opposition was showing placards which read 'INDIA wants discussion on Manipur violence', 'INDIA for Manipur' etc.

As the protests continued, the speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.