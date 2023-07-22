Opposition to push for PM's statement on Manipur in Parliament

Amid the stalemate in Parliament over holding a debate on Manipur violence, MPs of various opposition parties have planned a protest on Monday near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament complex to press for the prime minister's statement on the issue in both houses.

IMAGE: An Opposition MP holding a placard stage a protest in the Lok Sabha over the Manipur issue during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

Sources said leaders of various opposition parties who have now formed the INDIA alliance will meet in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and will discuss their further strategy in Parliament.

After the meeting at 10 am on Monday, July 24, the leaders will hold a protest near the Gandhi statue before entering both houses.

The government has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first, especially after a video of two women being paraded naked and assaulted in a Manipur village appeared on social media.

Also, the opposition wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restrictions and has been holding protests on the issue since the Monsoon Session started on Thursday.

The government has accused the opposition of running away from a debate on the all-important issue and has questioned their seriousness towards it.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.