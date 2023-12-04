News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mizoram CM Zoramthanga quits, blames anti-incumbency

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga quits, blames anti-incumbency

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: December 04, 2023 18:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mizoram's outgoing chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Monday said anti-incumbency was the main factor for his party's debacle in the state assembly polls.

IMAGE: Outgoing Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Photograph: ANI Photo

He submitted his resignation to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in the evening after the MNF suffered a heavy defeat to the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) which bagged 27 seats in the 40-member assembly.

The MNF secured only 10 seats this time, down from its tally of 26 in the 2018 elections.

 

Zoramthanga himself also lost to ZPM's Lalthansanga by 2,101 votes in the Aizawl East-1 seat.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation, Zoramthanga said that the 'anti-incumbency and Covid-19 onslaught are the main factors' for his party's defeat in the state assembly polls which were held on November 7.

People were also not satisfied with the performance of the MNF government due to inconvenience caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, adding that the outbreak of coronavirus infection had impacted the state economy adversely and impeded the government.

"Because of the anti-incumbency factor and people's dissatisfaction with our performance due to the Covid-19 onslaught, I lost my government," Zoramthanga said.

The MNF chief said his party accepted the poll verdict.

Asked whether MNF will be part of the BJP-led NDA, Zoramthanga said he has no intention of leaving the alliance but the final decision will be taken by the party.

"Remaining in NDA depends on the decision of our party. I am the founding member of NDA. Personally I have no intention of leaving the alliance," he said.

MNF is part of the BJP-led North East-Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of NDA at the Centre.

However, the party has no alliance with the BJP in Mizoram. The present Mizoram assembly term will end on December 15.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Battle for Mizoram 2023: THE VERDICT
Battle for Mizoram 2023: THE VERDICT
Mizoram polls: ZPM gets majority; CM, dy CM lose
Mizoram polls: ZPM gets majority; CM, dy CM lose
MAPPED: Mizoram results 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Mizoram results 2023, constituency-wise
13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur
13 killed as 2 groups of militants clash in Manipur
6 Scindia loyalists who revolted in 2020 lose, 7 win
6 Scindia loyalists who revolted in 2020 lose, 7 win
Battle for five states 2023: THE VERDICT
Battle for five states 2023: THE VERDICT
Sarfaraz spills out plan to spoil Warner's farewell
Sarfaraz spills out plan to spoil Warner's farewell
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

The man who guarded Indira set to be Mizoram CM

The man who guarded Indira set to be Mizoram CM

Mizoram: 9 out of 11 MNF ministers lose to ZPM

Mizoram: 9 out of 11 MNF ministers lose to ZPM

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances