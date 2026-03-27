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Home  » News » Five Arrested in Manipur Following Protest Over Security Force Vehicle Accident

Five Arrested in Manipur Following Protest Over Security Force Vehicle Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 27, 2026 09:49 IST

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Following a violent protest in Manipur, five individuals have been arrested for allegedly vandalising vehicles used by security forces after a road accident injured two people.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Five individuals were arrested in Churachandpur, Manipur, for allegedly vandalising security force vehicles during a protest.
  • The protest was triggered by a road accident involving a security force vehicle and a scooter, resulting in injuries to two individuals.
  • Enraged locals reportedly torched vehicles and injured security personnel during the confrontation.
  • The injured individuals involved in the initial accident were treated and discharged from a hospital.

Five people were arrested in Manipur's Churachandpur district for allegedly vandalising vehicles used by security forces during a protest, police said.

A violent protest had erupted in the district after two persons were injured in a road accident involving a vehicle of the security forces on Wednesday evening.

 

Five people were apprehended for allegedly "attacking, vandalising and burning down a four-wheeler used by the security personnel at Tuibong Bazar in Churachandpur district", the police said.

The accident took place around 6.30 pm on Wednesday when a security force vehicle allegedly hit a scooter, injuring the rider and the pillion rider.

The injured were taken to a hospital, where they were discharged after first aid, an official said, adding that medical examinations revealed that the two were in an inebriated condition.

Enraged locals torched another vehicle belonging to the security forces.

"In confrontation, some security personnel were seriously injured, and a few vehicles used by them were vandalised," the police statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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