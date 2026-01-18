Yogi warns over 'fake' Manikarnika Ghat posts; 8 FIRs filed

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said strict action would be taken against those misleading the public on social media about the ongoing work at Manikarnika Ghat.

IMAGE: Old structures being demolished for the renovation and revamp of Manikarnika Ghat, in Varanasi. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Meanwhile, eight separate cases have been lodged at Chowk Police station in Varanasi against those allegedly spreading AI-generated images and misleading information on social media regarding the redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat, officials said on Saturday.

Addressing reporters at the Circuit House in Varanasi, Adityanath said the ongoing development work in the city is unprecedented, and that irked the Congress and its allies, who, he alleged, were trying to mislead the public through 'false propaganda'.

"Kashi today is witnessing unprecedented development. Projects worth over Rs 55,000 crore have already been implemented on the ground, writing a new chapter of development," the chief minister said.

He said the rejuvenation had begun with the construction of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, and claimed that, even then, some people had tried to mislead the public by displaying broken idols.

"Today, the truth is before everyone," he said. Adityanath noted that after the completion of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, around 1-1.5 lakh devotees had 'darshan' every day, compared to 10,000 to 15,000 earlier.

He alleged that the Congress and its supporters were making 'baseless allegations' over the reconstruction and development work underway at the Manikarnika Ghat.

"The people of Kashi are well aware of the truth and are standing firmly with the development works," he added.

Warning against circulating misinformation, Adityanath said, "Strict action would be taken against those attempting to mislead the public through social media."

Reacting to his statements, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav posted on X, 'Can you go to the ghats of Varanasi and say this, looking the people of Varanasi in the eye? This isn't a question, it's a challenge. Unfortunate!'

FIRs filed over 'fake' images of redevelopment work

Deputy Commissioner of Police Gaurav Bansal said that Varanasi police has filed first information reports (FIRs) against eight individuals and certain X handles under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for spreading 'fake' and AI-generated images on social media.

According to the police, fabricated images and misleading content, contrary to the actual facts related to the ongoing beautification work at Manikarnika Ghat, were shared on social media platform X.

Officials alleged that images linked to Hindu deities were circulated with the intent to hurt religious sentiments, spread misinformation and anger among the public, and disturb social harmony.

The police said a complaint in this regard was lodged at Chowk police station by Mano, a resident of Tamil Nadu.

The complainant stated that his company has been undertaking work to strengthen cremation-related facilities and beautify Manikarnika Ghat since November 15, 2025.

According to the complaint, an X handle user, 'Ashutosh Potnis', allegedly shared AI-generated and misleading images on the night of January 16.

The posts, police said, presented distorted facts, misleading devotees of the Hindu faith and leading to resentment in society.

The posts subsequently attracted a large number of objectionable comments and reposts, further escalating tensions, the police said.

Bansal said that by spreading false and misleading information, attempts were made not only to hurt religious sentiments but also to create an anti-government mindset in society.

Given the seriousness of the matter, legal action is being taken against the concerned X handle users as well as those who reposted and commented on the content, he said.

Bansal said a detailed investigation into the matter is underway and warned that strict action would continue against those spreading rumours and misinformation on social media.