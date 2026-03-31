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Indian-Origin Tech Leader Mangala Kuppa Named CIO of US Department of Labour

By Seema Hakhu Kachru
2 Minutes Read

March 31, 2026 11:13 IST

Indian-origin technology expert Mangala Kuppa has been appointed CIO of the US Department of Labour, spearheading digital transformation and AI adoption within the agency.

Key Points

  • Mangala Kuppa, an Indian-origin technology leader, has been appointed CIO of the US Department of Labour.
  • Kuppa also serves as the department's Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, leading AI adoption and digital transformation.
  • With over 25 years of experience, Kuppa has been instrumental in modernising the department's IT infrastructure and cybersecurity.
  • Her appointment highlights the increasing role of Indian-origin professionals in US government technology leadership.
  • Kuppa's leadership will focus on leveraging AI and digital tools to improve public service delivery and workforce outcomes.

Indian-origin technology leader Mangala Kuppa has been appointed the Chief Information Officer (CIO) of the US Department of Labour, formalising her role after serving in an acting capacity since October last year.

Kuppa, who also serves as the department's Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, was appointed earlier this month. She will continue to oversee information technology strategy, digital transformation and AI adoption across the agency.

 

In a LinkedIn post confirming her appointment, Kuppa said she was "grateful for the opportunity to keep serving and making a difference".

Kuppa's Extensive Experience

A seasoned technology executive with over 25 years of experience, Kuppa has played a key role in advancing the department's modernisation agenda, including development of enterprise AI strategy, expansion of data platforms and strengthening cybersecurity systems.

She joined the Labour Department in 2010 and has since held several senior positions, including Chief Technology Officer and Director of Business Application Services. Prior to that, she spent over a decade with the Bureau of Labour Statistics.

Growing Indian Representation

Kuppa, who traces her roots to India and studied at SNDT Women's University, reflects the growing presence of Indian-origin professionals in key technology leadership roles within the US government.

Her appointment comes at a time when federal agencies are accelerating the use of artificial intelligence and digital tools to improve public service delivery and workforce outcomes.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Seema Hakhu Kachru in Houston, USA
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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