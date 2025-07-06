HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mandi cloudburst: Infant survives as family washed away

Mandi cloudburst: Infant survives as family washed away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 06, 2025 21:40 IST

x

Ten-month-old Neetika is probably the lone survivor of her family, whose three members were either washed away or died in a cloudburst that hit Talwara village in Mandi district.

IMAGE: A view of the destruction caused by cloudbursts, in Mandi on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The infant's 31-year-old father, Ramesh Kumar, was out of his house, stanching the flow of water gushing inside his home on Tuesday, when a cloudburst struck the village. His body was found in debris.

Neetika's mother, Radha Devi, 24, and grandmother, Purnu Devi, 59, ventured out in Ramesh's search. Both women are yet to be traced.

It was a neighbour, Prem Singh, who spotted the infant crying alone and took her to Ramesh's cousin, Balwant, a personal security officer of former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

 

"The baby is with us," Balwant told PTI.

He said the sub-divisional magistrate has offered to open a bank account in the name of the infant and it will be opened tomorrow.

"She (the SDM) said that a lot of calls are streaming in and people are coming forward to help the child after they heard about the tragedy," Balwant said.

The areas most affected by the cloudburst are Pawara, Thunag, Baidshad, Kanda, and Murad, with massive destruction in all these panchayats, where roads, water, and power schemes have suffered considerable damages.

Fourteen people have died so far in ten incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in Mandi district, while searches are underway to trace 31 missing, officials said.

Balwant said Ramesh, too, had also lost his father when he was just six months old.

Ramesh was a farmer who did not earn well and relied in great part on Purnu Devi's salary for household expenses, he said. Purnu Devi is a peon in a government school and was due for retirement in seven months.

An ex gratia amount of Rs 25,000 has been given to Neetika's relatives for her expenses.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Himachal districts on alert amid heavy rainfall warning
Himachal districts on alert amid heavy rainfall warning
Cloudburst, floods, landslides: Monsoon fury in Himachal
Cloudburst, floods, landslides: Monsoon fury in Himachal
Temples Submerged In Godavari
Temples Submerged In Godavari
Red alert in many states as monsoon covers India
Red alert in many states as monsoon covers India
In Pics: Monsoon is here!
In Pics: Monsoon is here!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Pineapple Paradise: 8 Wonderful Recipes

webstory image 2

Dalai Lama: How To Lead A Better Life

webstory image 3

Hosa Marigudi: A Temple With A 15 Kg Gold Throne!

VIDEOS

Aaditya, Amit Thackeray hug, shake hands as Supriya Sule looks on at mega rally3:16

Aaditya, Amit Thackeray hug, shake hands as Supriya Sule...

PM Modi among other BRICS leaders pose for Traditional Family Photo at Summit2:02

PM Modi among other BRICS leaders pose for Traditional...

Shocking scenes emerge from Mandi showing the aftermath of flash floods and cloudburst2:44

Shocking scenes emerge from Mandi showing the aftermath...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD