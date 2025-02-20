HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Man who accused KCR of corruption in Kaleshwaram project found murdered

Man who accused KCR of corruption in Kaleshwaram project found murdered

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 20, 2025 11:25 IST

x

A man who had moved a court against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others accusing them of corruption in the construction of the Medigadda barrage as part of Kaleshwaram project was found murdered in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town, police said.

IMAGE: Former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, the police ruled out any political angle to the incident. N Rajalingamurthy in his 50s was stabbed to death over some land disputes by two unidentified persons, they added.

Two persons waylaid Rajalingamurthy when he was going on a motor-cycle around 7.30 pm on Wednesday and stabbed him. He died while being shifted to a hospital, a police official said.

 

A case was registered and a further probe is on, police said.

Rajalingamurthy had earlier filed a private complaint in October 2023 in a court seeking register an FIR against KCR and others after some piers of the Medigadda barrage "sank".

KCR and, his nephew and former minister T Harish Rao subsequently approached the Telangana High Court, which in December last year suspended an order passed by the principal district sessions judge in Jayashankar Bhupalpally allowing a petition against them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'I am not the target, my leader KCR is'
'I am not the target, my leader KCR is'
KCR: Telangana icon who missed a historic hat trick
KCR: Telangana icon who missed a historic hat trick
9 Most Corrupt Countries
9 Most Corrupt Countries
BJP's 'giant killer' downs KCR, Revanth Reddy both
BJP's 'giant killer' downs KCR, Revanth Reddy both
Look, Who Came To See KCR!
Look, Who Came To See KCR!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

webstory image 2

8 Healing Powers Of Dark Chocolate

webstory image 3

7 Warning Signs Of Kidney Disease

VIDEOS

Video: Ukraine 'destroys' Russia's S-350 air defence system0:40

Video: Ukraine 'destroys' Russia's S-350 air defence system

Watch: Women perform 'Ganga aarti' at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj1:31

Watch: Women perform 'Ganga aarti' at Triveni Sangam in...

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta meets LG3:29

Delhi CM-designate Rekha Gupta meets LG

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD