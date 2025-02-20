Man who accused KCR of corruption in Kaleshwaram project found murdered

A man who had moved a court against former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others accusing them of corruption in the construction of the Medigadda barrage as part of Kaleshwaram project was found murdered in Jayashankar Bhupalpally town, police said.

IMAGE: Former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao. Photograph: ANI Photo

However, the police ruled out any political angle to the incident. N Rajalingamurthy in his 50s was stabbed to death over some land disputes by two unidentified persons, they added.

Two persons waylaid Rajalingamurthy when he was going on a motor-cycle around 7.30 pm on Wednesday and stabbed him. He died while being shifted to a hospital, a police official said.

A case was registered and a further probe is on, police said.

Rajalingamurthy had earlier filed a private complaint in October 2023 in a court seeking register an FIR against KCR and others after some piers of the Medigadda barrage "sank".

KCR and, his nephew and former minister T Harish Rao subsequently approached the Telangana High Court, which in December last year suspended an order passed by the principal district sessions judge in Jayashankar Bhupalpally allowing a petition against them.