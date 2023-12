IMAGE: Telugu movie star Chiranjeevi called on former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who underwent left hip replacement surgery after he fell in his farmhouse in Erravalli on December 7, at the Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday, December 11, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu with KCR.

IMAGE: Actor Prakash Raj with KCR.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com