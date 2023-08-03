News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Man urinates at RSS office gate in UP, 3 arrested

Man urinates at RSS office gate in UP, 3 arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 03, 2023 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A ruckus erupted at the local office of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur with a group of people hurling brickbats and opening fire after the outfit workers objected to a man urinating at their office gate, police said.

The man and two of his co-accused have been arrested, they added.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the RSS workers accosted the man who allegedly urinated at the office's gate and 3-4 persons accompanying him, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

 

The workers got into an argument with the group which was soon joined in by around 50 more people, Kumar said.

RSS office bearer Ravi Mishra alleged that the accused pelted stones at the office workers and fired at them, during which three RSS workers sustained minor injuries, the police said.

The injured workers were hospitalised following the incident and have been discharged after treatment, they added.

Based on Mishra's complaint, an FIR has been registered against 5 unidentified and 40-50 unidentified people under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307 (attempt to murder), the SP said.

Shashank Gupta, Shivank Gupta and Mukesh Gupta have been arrested in this connection and the police are analysing the CCTV footage of the incident to trace the other accused, he added.

Four teams have been formed to arrest the other accused and a police force has been deployed at the RSS office, the SP said, adding that strict action will be taken against the offenders.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The RSS Has Never Been So Weak!
The RSS Has Never Been So Weak!
RSS In Election Mode For BJP In UP
RSS In Election Mode For BJP In UP
When A Former CEC Took The RSS Salute
When A Former CEC Took The RSS Salute
Girl's burnt body found in Raj kiln, locals allege rape
Girl's burnt body found in Raj kiln, locals allege rape
Import restrictions on laptops, tablets imposed
Import restrictions on laptops, tablets imposed
BJP sees 'conspiracy', Cong's role in Haryana violence
BJP sees 'conspiracy', Cong's role in Haryana violence
'I am not very intimidated by stars'
'I am not very intimidated by stars'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Why The BJP Needs The RSS For 2024

Why The BJP Needs The RSS For 2024

Rather be 'beheaded' than step into RSS office: Rahul

Rather be 'beheaded' than step into RSS office: Rahul

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances