Home  » News » Man to drag Rahul Gandhi to police for sharing phone number

Man to drag Rahul Gandhi to police for sharing phone number

September 19, 2025 17:19 IST

Anjani Mishra, a resident of Meja Road in Prayagraj, is extremely upset by the hundreds of calls he has been receiving since yesterday evening after his mobile number was shared by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's press conference in New Delhi regarding claims of "vote theft".

IMAGE: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi levels vote chori charge against the Election Commission at a press conference at the party headquarters, New Delhi, September 18, 2025. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Mishra, who runs a Common Service Centre on Meja Road in Meja tehsil, told PTI on Friday, "Since yesterday evening, I have received over 300 calls asking about vote theft. I am fed up with these calls and will soon file a police complaint against Rahul Gandhi."

He said, "I have been using this mobile number for the last 15 years, and I don't know how Rahul Gandhi shared my number at his press conference. Now, my mobile phone has become a problem for me."

 

Ramping up his attack on the issue of vote theft, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of protecting those who "destroyed democracy". To buttress his allegation, he cited data from a Karnataka assembly constituency to claim that the votes of Congress supporters were being systematically deleted.

The Election Commission dubbed the allegations "incorrect and baseless" and said, "No deletion of any vote can be done online by any member of the public, as misconceived by Gandhi."

In his fresh offensive against the Election Commission, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, said the poll panel must stop protecting "vote chors" and provide within a week information sought by the Karnataka CID in an investigation into voter deletions.

If not, it will be known for sure that it is complicit in the "murder of the Constitution", Gandhi alleged at a press conference at the Congress's Indira Bhawan headquarters in New Delhi.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
