Petrol Pump Staff Assault Man Over Online Payment Failure

A man in Himachal Pradesh was allegedly assaulted by petrol pump employees after his phone died while attempting to make an online payment, sparking outrage and prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A man in Una, Himachal Pradesh, was assaulted by petrol pump staff after his phone died during an online payment attempt.

The incident occurred when the man stopped to refuel his motorcycle and tried to pay Rs 50 online.

After his phone switched off, the man requested to charge it to complete the payment, leading to an altercation.

Petrol pump employees allegedly dragged the man into a room and beat him with wooden sticks.

Police have launched an investigation into the assault following the filing of a complaint by the victim.

A young man was assaulted by petrol pump staff in Himachal Pradesh's Una district after his phone switched off while trying to make a payment online, police said on Monday.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage across the region.

Incident Details: Payment Dispute Escalates

Yusuf, a resident of Ward No 2 in the Tahliwal area, was returning from Bathri on Sunday night when he stopped at a petrol pump to refuel his motorcycle, police said.

After getting petrol worth Rs 50, Yusuf tried to pay online, but his phone switched off. He then asked the employees present there if he could charge his phone and then complete the payment.

Assault and Police Investigation

According to the victim, the petrol pump employees became angry over his request, and they forcibly dragged him into a room and thrashed him with wooden sticks.

The police launched an investigation after Yusuf filed a complaint.